Caught on camera: 6-year-old boy squirts deputies with water gun

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling the waterways this weekend when they may have met their match with a six-year-old boy.

Matix Felix, 6, was enjoying a day on Lake Kaweah with his family when the TCSO deputies rode past in their patrol boat. That’s when Matix decided to take the law into his own hands and squirt the deputies with his water gun. The deputies then turned around and gave all the kids stickers.

The encounter was caught on camera and the department posted the video on their social media pages.

TCSO asks everyone to use extreme caution when going out on the waterways. They also said if you see some of their deputies out there, “don’t forget to say ‘hi’!”