Caught on camera: Thieves steal $25K worth of scratch-offs, $500 worth of cigarettes

LOOMIS, Calif. (KRON) – The Placer County Sheriff-Coroner-Marshal’s Office released video Wednesday of 2 men stealing $25,000 worth of scratch-offs and $500 worth of cigarettes at a convenience store in Loomis.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on April 16th around 3:30 a.m. at Woody’s Market and Deli on King Road.

The suspects identified were Sacramento residents 39-year old Kawika Guthmann and 23-year old Edward Caviness.

Both were arrested for commercial burglary and conspiracy.

Caviness was also charged with committing a felony while out on bail.

On 4/16 at 3:30 a.m., video surveillance at Woody's Market & Deli in Loomis captured 2 men stealing $25k worth of lotto scratchers & $500 worth of cigarettes. How redeeming the winning tickets helped lead detectives to the suspects: https://t.co/NFbJEUYHxz #lottotickets #arrest pic.twitter.com/s8Wn8IoX7J — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) May 5, 2021

On April 29th, the investigation led detectives to the Days Inn Motel in Rocklin.

It was there that they found Guthmann and several of the items from the the burglary.

The investigation also revealed that several of the stolen scratchers were redeemed in Rocklin and Sacramento.

