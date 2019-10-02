CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman held captive by ex escapes, rings doorbell for help

ARCADIA (CNN) – Helpless neighbors watched in terror as the man attacked his ex-girlfriend Sunday night.

A homeowner’s Ring camera captured the suspect dragging the woman by her hair as she screamed for help.

“We looked out a side window over here and witnessed him stomping on her, pulling her by her hair it was awful,” said neighbor Tammy Raycraft.

The attacker continued to pummel the woman before dragging her through a neighbor’s yard and back to the home where they lived.

Arcadia police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez.

A homeowner nearby called 911, but when officers arrived, they couldn’t find the victim or Mendez until the next day when neighbors told investigators they suspected it was the couple next door.

“Within minutes there were several police cars and he was in handcuffs and she was taken away by a paramedic,” said Raycraft. “Very frightful to know that the perpetrator is right next door to us that’s very disconcerting to me.”

Police say the woman suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

People in the neighborhood said the couple kept themselves and often noticed different cars coming and going from the home.

They’re relieved the suspect is now behind bars.

“I’m just so thankful that the police caught him I hope she stays away from him,” Raycraft said.

Police believe Mendez held the woman in their home from Sunday night until Monday afternoon.

She was found after investigators saw the security footage and went to the home.

