Caught on doorbell camera: Southern California woman dragged in violent assault

Warning: Video may be disturbing

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNN) — A man in Southern California is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend and it was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell security camera.

“I thought she was gonna die, it was really traumatic to watch,” said a neighbor.

Helpless neighbors watched in terror as a man attacked his ex-girlfriend Sunday night.

A homeowner’s Ring camera captured the suspect dragging the woman by her hair.

“We looked out a side window over here and witnessed him stomping on her, pulling her by her hair it was awful,” said neighbor Tammy Raycraft.

The attacked continued to pummel the woman before dragging her a neighbor’s yard and back to the home where they lived.

Arcadia police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez.

A homeowner nearby called 911, but when officers arrived they couldn’t find the victim or suspect, until the next day when neighbors told investigators they suspected it was the couple next door.

“Within minutes there were several police cars and he was in handcuffs and she was taken away by paramedic,” Raycraft said.

Police say the woman suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

People in the neighborhood said the couple kept to themselves and often noticed different cars coming and going from the home.

They’re relieved the suspect is now behind bars.

“I’m just so thankful that the police caught him. I hope she stays away from him,” Raycraft said.

Police believe Mendez held the woman in their home from Sunday night until Monday afternoon.

She was found after investigators saw the security footage and went to the home.

