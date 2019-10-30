Central California couple killed after tree falls during strong winds

MADERA COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Neighbors say a Coarsegold couple found dead by Forest Service officials after a tree fell on their Jeep was only months away from their joint retirement.

According to the CHP, 62-year old Edward Poulson and 59-year-old Iva Maria Poulson were headed down Beasore Road on October 27th when a tree fell on top of their car. At that time, winds in the area were up to 27 m.p.h., more than 10 m.p.h. stronger than usual.

The Poulson’s lived in Coarsegold and neighbors said Edward retired last year and Iva was planning on retiring this year.

“He was a wonderful person and his wife was a wonderful person,” said their neighbor, Ray Vargas. “I can’t talk I am going to start choking up.”

Ray Vargas described his neighbors as a gracious couple who loved camping and taking drives in their red Jeep Rubicon; Edward had purchased it after he retired.

According to CHP, on Sunday, October 27th the Poulsons were driving down Beasore Road towards Road 274 when a tree fell and landed on their vehicle.

“That caused the vehicle to be driven off the embankment and hit multiple trees after that causing severe damage to the Jeep Rubicon,” said CHP Officer Luis Lugo.

According to neighbors, the couple always told their son if they were leaving town. When he hadn’t heard from them, he put in a missing-persons alert with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday night, the Forest Service spotted the couples’ Jeep off the side of the road. The couple was found dead inside.

The two are survived by their son and two grandsons.

