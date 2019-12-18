Central Valley firefighters rescue dog stuck in tree after chasing cat

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — Firefighters in Lathrop were tasked with rescuing a daring dog who found himself stuck in a tree after a chasing a cat over the weekend.

Photos posted on Facebook by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District show the dog standing on a tree branch with the cat huddled just feet away.

The post has been shared thousands of times and has more than a thousand comments.

Firefighers were able to safely rescue the dog — but no word on the cat.

“Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree,” the fire department wrote.