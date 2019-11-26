Tahoe traffic gridlocked: I-80 shut down due to collisions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Drivers headed to Lake Tahoe Tuesday are experiencing major delays thanks to a storm that is dumping fresh snow across the Sierra.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Truckee and Alta.

Chain controls are in effect on Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers and Interstate 80 from Truckee to Alta.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid traveling due to the heavy snow and white out conditions.

If you were planning on driving to Lake Tahoe for Thanksgiving and haven’t left yet — authorities say you’re too late.

Conditions are expected to get much worse later this afternoon making travel nearly impossible Tuesday night.

And there goes Westbound.



All traffic on I-80 is currently being held due to multiple collisions.



Westbound is being held in Truckee.



Eastbound is being held at Alta.



Chain Control:



I-80 is R2 Alta to Truckee in both directions.



Trucks are maximum. pic.twitter.com/F7CIuhXWeG — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 26, 2019

“Well, you can forget the winter storm warning — the winter storm is here,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Pete Mann. “Things are busy and it’s snowing hard.”

Officer Mann said they’re dealing with at least 16 difference collisions across the summit.

Snow is beginning to stick to roads above 2,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

I-80 R-2 chain controls EB/WB Truckee to Alta. Expect heavy delays due to weather. pic.twitter.com/AdrTuP7Ydi — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 26, 2019

Chain controls up on Highway 50, Twin Bridges to Meyers. ⁦@CHPSouthLake⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kafnzm2EYR — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 26, 2019

