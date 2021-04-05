Changes coming to CA’s reopening guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California leaders are set to likely announce this week rule changes that will make it easier for counties to move into the state’s less restrictive orange and yellow tiers.

The tiers allow for the reopening of the majority of businesses and activities with expanded capacity.

As of Monday, most of California remains in the red tier, allowing for businesses to open with minimal capacity.

The relaxation of rules will be triggered once four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the least healthy zip codes across the state.

As of Monday, state data showed 3.96 million doses have been distributed.

Right now, the orange tier requires counties to have COVID-19 case rates between 1 to 3.9 per 100,000 people, and the yellow tier to have case rates less than one.

Once the four million doses are distributed, the orange tier will require case rates between 2 to 5.9 per 100,000 people and the yellow tier to have case rates less than two.

“The tiers will be a little bit more permissive,” Dr. Tomas Aragon, CDPH Director, said.

After announcing Friday that large gatherings, live performances, conferences, and receptions are allowed later this month, officials said the state is working on an even less restrictive “green tier.”

“That additional guidance is coming soon. It will provide a lot more information on moving past the blueprint altogether. Getting past the blueprint will still take more time and vaccinations but we will provide that roadmap,” Dee Dee Myers, Newsom Senior Economic Advisor, said.

State officials say that a new roadmap could also be out in the coming days.