Charges dropped against Southern California surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping women

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — Charges were dropped Friday in a high-profile rape case against a California surgeon and his girlfriend.

Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women.

The couple, who appeared in a reality TV dating show, faced 17 felony county involving seven alleged victims.

If convicted, they would have faced decades in prison.

The Orange County District Attorney said charges are being dismissed because of a insufficient evidence.

The district attorney claimed his predecessor used the case to draw publicity for his re-election campaign.

The previous district attorney denies it and says he believed the alleged victims.

The couple still faces a civil lawsuit from an alleged victim.