Chico State to stay closed until Nov. 26

CHICO (KRON) - Classes at California State University, Chico will be canceled through until Nov. 26, after the fall break.

This is due to the Camp Fire evacuations in Butte County.

In a statement released by the campus, they say:

"While the campus continues to remain safe from the fire and no evacuation warnings for our area have been issued, campus operations also will remain closed to faculty, staff, and student employees through Friday, November 16, except for essential personnel."

The campus statement also says this closure comes after consideration of air quality, fire conditions, and how it impacts faculty, staff, and students.

