Child pornography video displayed during public Zoom meeting hosted by Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video depicting child pornography was displayed during a public Zoom meeting hosted by Bakersfield College on Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3 p.m., the college was holding a meeting about its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, an anonymous user posted the video and was quickly removed from the meeting by an administrator. The incident was then reported to the department.

BPD said the video clearly displayed illicit sexual acts with a child. The origin of the video

and the identity of involved suspect and victim are unknown at this time.

“This is an extremely serious incident involving the abuse of a child and distribution of child pornography, a felony under state and federal law,” the department said. “Our investigators will work with Bakersfield College, our law enforcement partners and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to follow through with all necessary resources to hold the person responsible for this act criminally accountable.”

Monday’s meeting was a virtual seminar that featured local leaders such as Senator Shannon Grove, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and KernTax Executive Director Michael Turnipseed.

We have reached out to Bakersfield College for comment.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

