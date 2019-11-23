CHP: 2 teens dead in fatal Stockton accident involving 10 people

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A van carrying 10 teens was found in the canal off West Eight Mile Road near King Island and Paradise Point in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol says one boy died at the scene, and a girl died after being taken to the hospital.

“The vehicle overturned and ended up into White Slough. Several of the occupants were ejected out,” Sgt. Barbara Butler told FOX40. “There was a San Joaquin deputy cadet in the area, so we got a response from fire and medics immediately.”

Some of the teens tried to help get everyone to safety, according to officials.

The other eight teens were taken to three different area hospitals, some suffering from hypothermia after being in the water.

All the teens are between 13 to 17 years old, and police say many of them were not wearing seatbelts.

Officials say alcohol did not seem to play a part but the 17-year-old did not have a license.

They are still investigating the cause of the accident.