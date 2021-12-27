CHP: 28 people killed in vehicle crashes throughout California over Christmas weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Each year, ahead of the holiday season, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) conducts a Maximum Enforcement Period to ensure road safety.

According to results from this years enforcement period, 28 people were killed in vehicle crashes throughout California between 6 p.m. on Friday, December 24 and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 26.

Last year, at least 38 people were killed in crashes throughout the state during the Christmas holiday enforcement period.

As wet weather and heavy snow continue to cover Northern California, CHP is advising drivers to heed to road closures.