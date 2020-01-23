CHP announces arrest in Hwy 101 projectile investigation

SALINAS (KRON) – CHP will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to disclose more details on an arrest made in its investigation into projectiles on Hwy-101 and SR-56 in the Prunedale area.

CNN affiliate KSBW reports 53-year-old Charles Lafferty was arrested Wednesday in connection with the projectiles.

KSBW reports there have been 69 reported incidents of projectiles hitting vehicles in the Prunedale and San Benito County areas since Feb. 2019.

Five people have suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

The press conference on this “significant breakthrough” in the investigation will begin at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

