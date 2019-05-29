Live Now
CHP: At least 34 killed in crashes over holiday weekend

California

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The California Highway Patrol has released some alarming statistics about their 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period over the Memorial Day Weekend.

They say at least 34 people were killed in crashes, which is an 8-percent decrease from last year.

A tweet posted by CHP headquarters says that nearly half of those who were killed in a crash in CHP jurisdiction was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were 1,099 arrests for DUI during the holiday weekend.

CHP officers averaged 14 DUI arrests per hour — That is an almost 4-percent jump from last year.

Authorities remind drivers to be safe and sober on the road.

