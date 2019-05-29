CHP: At least 34 killed in crashes over holiday weekend

The California Highway Patrol has released some alarming statistics about their 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period over the Memorial Day Weekend.

They say at least 34 people were killed in crashes, which is an 8-percent decrease from last year.

A tweet posted by CHP headquarters says that nearly half of those who were killed in a crash in CHP jurisdiction was not wearing a seatbelt.

At least 34 people were killed in collisions in California during the Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which is an eight percent decrease from last year’s Memorial Day MEP. Sadly, nearly half of those killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 28, 2019

There were 1,099 arrests for DUI during the holiday weekend.

CHP officers averaged 14 DUI arrests per hour — That is an almost 4-percent jump from last year.

Authorities remind drivers to be safe and sober on the road.

