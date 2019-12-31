CHP enforcing New Year’s Eve DUI crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – CHP is reminding you that there will be a maximum enforcement period starting New Year’s Eve and going on through New Year’s Day.

Extra officers will be deployed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

CHP will be cracking down on impaired drivers, distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt violations.

According to data from CHP, at least 25 people were killed and 270 others injured in crashes involving impaired drivers on California roadways during the 2018 New Year’s maximum enforcement period.

CHP officers made 1,140 arrests for impaired driving during that same period.

CHP advises that if you plan on drinking, have a safety plan in place – such as using a taxi or rideshare service, public transportation, or have a designated sober driver.

