Grapevine snow storm: CHP escorts traffic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) — I-5 in the Grapevine area was closed overnight on Monday during a cold winter storm that brought snow to Los Angeles.

Fog also added to the low visibility, according to Caltrans District 6.

California Highway Patrol began to reopen the roadway around 5 a.m. Tuesday and escorted traffic over I-5, southbound from Grapevine Road.

UPDATE: CHP is beginning to escort traffic over I-5. Northbound from Parker Rd. Southbound from Grapevine Rd. Expect delays and Drive slow. Duration unknown.

According to the National Weather Service, some light snow showers will continue to fall near the Grapevine through mid-morning.

45-50 mph wind gusts will also cause a chill in the air on Tuesday.