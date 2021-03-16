Grapevine snow storm: CHP escorts traffic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) — I-5 in the Grapevine area was closed overnight on Monday during a cold winter storm that brought snow to Los Angeles.

Fog also added to the low visibility, according to Caltrans District 6.

California Highway Patrol began to reopen the roadway around 5 a.m. Tuesday and escorted traffic over I-5, southbound from Grapevine Road.

According to the National Weather Service, some light snow showers will continue to fall near the Grapevine through mid-morning.

45-50 mph wind gusts will also cause a chill in the air on Tuesday.

