MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KRON) — Three fatal traffic accidents happened in Monterey County within the past three days, including a head-on DUI crash, a woman who was run over by multiple drivers, and a teenager who sped out of control, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 48-year-old Salinas man was killed by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 68 near Spreckels Boulevard at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. According to the CHP, the crash victim was driving a red Toyota Camry eastbound when a black 2022 BMW crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes.

The BMW driver, identified as 40-year-old Daniel John Wetle of Marina, crashed his BMW head-on into the Toyota Camry. The Salinas man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger was rushed to a hospital to be treated for major injuries.

Wetle, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

A second deadly accident in Monterey County happened at 6 a.m. Sunday on Highway 1 in Moss Landing.

The CHP said the woman had been walking along Highway 1 near Springfield Road when she was struck by a Honda Accord. Pedestrians are frequently seen on this stretch of highway stopping to photograph wildlife and to shop at local farm stands.

The Honda driver, identified as 59-year-old Raymond Fortier of Aptos, immediately stopped his car to help the injured woman.

Fortier attempted to signal warnings to other drivers that a gravely injured woman was on the highway, but “at least” two more vehicles ran over the woman, the CHP said. “These vehicles did not stop on scene,” a CHP officer wrote.

Once officers arrived, Highway 1 southbound was shut down and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not factors in causing the accident.

An 18-year-old Seaside man was killed in solo-vehicle crash at 4 a.m. Monday on Highway 1 near Lightfighter Drive in Seaside. The teenager was driving a Hyundai Sonata when his vehicle crashed, flipped, and landed on its roof.

CHP investigators said the teenager was speeding, failed to negotiate a slight curve on Highway 1, and lost control. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected from his vehicle, CHP officers said.

Anyone with information regarding the three fatal crashes is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 831-796-2160.