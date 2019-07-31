CHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory in SoCal for two young children

Darla Yonko and Emma Yonko are believed to have been taken by 24-year-old Joshua Adle on July 30, 2019. CHP has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory.

RIVERSIDE (KRON) – CHP has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Wednesday morning for two young girls who were reported missing in Southern California since Tuesday night.

According to CHP, the two young girls – 1-year and-8-month-old Darla Yonko and 8-month-old Emma Yonko- were taken by their mother’s live-in boyfriend, 24-year-old Joshua Adle.

Officials said Adle and the girls’ mother got into a fight when the mother put her two children to bed and left the home.

When she returned the children and her boyfriend were gone, as well as the girls’ documentation and records.

Adle and the two girls may be traveling to Michigan in a blue, 4-door 1982 Cadillac with a white top and missing license plate.

Adle was last seen wearing a dark blue sleeveless shirt and has a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

The girls were last seen wearing zip-up pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department’s Public Safety Communications Center at (951) 354-2007 and reference report number 190021803.

Latest News Headlines: