CHP kicks off Labor Day maximum enforcement period

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As Labor Day weekend gets underway, California Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers it is implementing its Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of increased traffic.

The holiday enforcement period goes into effect at 6:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, CHP San Jose said “officers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the road. Impairment can be caused by more than just alcohol – it also comes from cannabis, illicit drugs, and prescription drugs, or a combination of any of these.”

If you suspect a driver is impaired, keep your distance and call 911. You should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a complete description of the vehicle, license plate number, location, and direction of travel.