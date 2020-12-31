CHP Maximum Enforcement in effect over New Year holiday

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is in Maximum Enforcement for the new year weekend.

It begins at 6 p.m. on December 31 and lasts until January 3.

At least 38 people were killed in collisions in CA during the CHP's Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period. CHP officers also made 573 DUI arrests statewide during the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort. A similar effort for New Year's will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) December 28, 2020

CHP will have more officers on patrol, looking out for reckless driving.

This includes speeding and driving under the influence.

“Heading into the new year, the mission of the CHP is unchanged to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them.”