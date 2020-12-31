CHP Maximum Enforcement in effect over New Year holiday

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is in Maximum Enforcement for the new year weekend.
It begins at 6 p.m. on December 31 and lasts until January 3.
CHP will have more officers on patrol, looking out for reckless driving.
This includes speeding and driving under the influence.
“Heading into the new year, the mission of the CHP is unchanged to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them.”