SAN DIEGO – A California Highway Patrol officer was shot Wednesday on Interstate 8 at Interstate 805 in Mission Valley, causing the freeway to shut down, authorities said.

San Diego police say the officer was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where their condition is unknown at the moment.

No details were released on how the officer was shot.

According to SDPD, the shooting suspect is in custody.

Both east and westbound lanes on I-8 at I-805 have been shut down due to police activity, the California Department of Transportation confirmed on Twitter. North and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 ramp to westbound I-8 also are closed as authorities investigate the incident.

FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala captured video of the heavy traffic along the major freeway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.