CHP officer struck by SUV in Northern California, officials say DUI suspect arrested

SUTTER COUNTY (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to the hospital with major injuries early Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV, according to CHP officials.

CHP said one of their officers responded to a broken railroad crossing sign at State Route 99 at Lomo Crossing and was directing traffic around 1:11 a.m. when a fast-traveling, gray SUV didn’t stop at the crossing and struck the officer.

“We’re a CHP family and when things like this happen you know we come together. We come closer and right now we’re just wishing for the officer to get better,” Sgt. Nelda Banuelos said.

Officials have yet to release the name of the officer, but they say he is a 13-year veteran.

Banuelos says it’s sad and frustrating one of their own was injured in a crash that never should have happened.

The driver of the SUV was also injured in the crash.

He was first taken to the hospital before being booked at the county jail. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Things like this are preventable. If you’re going to go out and have a good time go ahead and do so. Just do the right thing and don’t get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking,” Banuelos said.

Since CHP posted about the crash on social media this morning, there’s been an outpouring of support for the officer.

“Thank you for the support and please keep the officer and his family in your prayers,” Banuelos said.

The officer is in stable condition, but he did suffer major injuries, officials say.

This story is developing.