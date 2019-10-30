CHP: Officers seeing uptick in bottles of urine, poop on sides of highways

EMIGRANT GAP, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s not a problem many highway officers anticipate while on patrol but, increasingly, the California Highway Patrol is having to deal with bottles of urine and human feces left on the side of the road.

It’s happening so often the CHP began trying to come up with ways to stop it.

When CHP Officer McDonald signed up for the job 25 years ago, he did not expect he would be dealing with so much human waste.

McDonald said officers are finding more and more of it left on the side of the road. Human feces can be found almost everywhere along Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

“It does seem like it’s something that would be common sense but, yeah, it’s gotten to this point. I don’t know why,” Officer McDonald said.

Truck driver John Hill, who got a warning for throwing soda onto the roadway, told FOX40 he understands why Officer McDonald might have thought he was dropping his own waste there.

“Oh, I see it all the time going up and down this hill,” Hill explained. “Bottles of piss everywhere. It’s bad.”

It’s so bad the CHP put out a social media alert about the situation, calling for drivers to stop.

But there is another side to the story, according to truck drivers FOX40 talked to.

“It doesn’t matter which freeway you’re driving, you’ll find rest areas closed,” said veteran trucker Jose Cervantes.

Cervantes said rest stops are often closed off and sometimes when drivers do find public bathrooms they’re turned away.

After hours on the road, Cervantes said it becomes a safety hazard.

“And I try not to do it,” he said. “What are you going to do? I mean, you have to do what you’ve got to do.”

Still the CHP said there’s no excuse for leaving waste on the side of the road.

Latest News Headlines: