CHP reports 35 killed in crashes, 979 DUI arrests over Memorial Day Weekend

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo: A CHP patrol car.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol released new numbers on Tuesday following the Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period.

CHP Headquarters reported:

  • At least 35 people killed in collisions — Nearly 13% increase from 2020
  • 979 arrests made for driving under the influence — 14.6% increase from 2020

Authorities say over 63% of the people killed were not wearing a seatbelt.

The 78-hour Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period was in effect from Friday, May 28 at 6:01 p.m. through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.

On Sunday, May 30, CHP Headquarters reported that more than 600 DUI arrests had already been made. Drivers were reminded to designate a sober driver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News