CHP reports 35 killed in crashes, 979 DUI arrests over Memorial Day Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol released new numbers on Tuesday following the Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period.
CHP Headquarters reported:
- At least 35 people killed in collisions — Nearly 13% increase from 2020
- 979 arrests made for driving under the influence — 14.6% increase from 2020
Authorities say over 63% of the people killed were not wearing a seatbelt.
The 78-hour Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period was in effect from Friday, May 28 at 6:01 p.m. through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
On Sunday, May 30, CHP Headquarters reported that more than 600 DUI arrests had already been made. Drivers were reminded to designate a sober driver.