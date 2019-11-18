Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford accepts ACLU ‘Courage Award’

BEVERLY HILLS (CNN) – The Bay Area professor who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault accepted a Courage Award from a civil rights group Sunday night.

In a rare public appearance, Christine Blasey Ford took the stage in Beverly Hills.

She was cheered by a room full of people who were there for the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California’s Bill of Rights dinner.

Blasey Ford accused then-Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her at a house party when they were both teenagers in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh denied the allegations.

In September of 2018, she described the incident in emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Blasey Ford talked about the backlash she received after coming forward.

The Courage Award is named after Roger Baldwin, one of the founders of the ACLU.

Blasey Ford said she was honored to accept the achievement.

