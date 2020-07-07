Christopher Columbus, Queen Isabella statue being removed from State Capitol Rotunda

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Crews are at the State Capitol removing the statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella after lawmakers announced plans for its removal on June 16.

The statue is titled “Columbus’ Last Appeal to Queen Isabella” and depicts a marble rendition of Columbus kneeling before Queen Isabella presenting a sphere to her as a young attendant looks on.

The statue has been at the center of the first-floor rotunda since it was gifted to the state by Darius Ogden Mills, according to the California State Capitol Museum website.

In June, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, issued the following joint statement on the statue’s removal:

Christopher Columbus is a deeply polarizing historical figure given the deadly impact his arrival in this hemisphere had on indigenous populations. The continued presence of this statue in California’s Capitol, where it has been since 1883, is completely out of place today. It will be removed.

Happening now: the statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella is being removed from the CA Capitol @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/uP8lJTvoU7 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 7, 2020

In the weeks following George Floyd’s death, many Confederate symbols and monuments, as well as monuments of slave traders and colonizers, have been damaged by protesters or removed by local authorities.

A statue of John Sutter was removed from Sutter Medical Center in Midtown on June 15.

On July 4, the statue of Spanish missionary Father Junipero Serra was vandalized and toppled by demonstrators. A statue honoring Mexican American veterans was also vandalized.

