CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships cancelled

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2020-21 CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have been cancelled.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, citing issues related to the COVID pandemic.

According to CIF Southern Section, the football, girls volleyball, and water polo teams have not been able to begin competitions due to not making enough progress from California’s purple tier to the orange tier.

Although the cross-country teams can begin competing next week, CIF Southern Section says it is unrealistic to expect all the student-athletes from seven counties will be able travel to the Southern Section Championship location.

“We are not cancelling the entire seasons for our fall sports, we are cancelling the portion of the fall sports seasons that we have direct control over,” CIF Southern Section clarified.

Here’s when the season will end for the following sports:

Boys/girl’s cross-country: March 27, 2021

8-man football: April 3, 2021

11-man football: April 17, 2021

Girls volleyball: March 20, 2021

Boys/girls water polo: March 20, 2021

Spring sports are continuing as scheduled.