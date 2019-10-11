City of Brisbane reflects on San Bruno Mountain fire, addresses Los Angeles fire

BRISBANE (KRON) — A 3-alarm brush fire burned on San Bruno Mountain Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire and no structures were reported damaged.

The City of Brisbane released a statement following the fire.

“Thankfully, yesterday’s wind conditions were extremely mild at no more than 10 mph when a fire broke out in the Brisbane Acres area of San Bruno Mountain just after 11 a.m.,” the statement read.

The “Kings Fire” burned about 11 acres and prompted voluntary evacuations for nearby residents.

It’s a bit of a different story in SoCal.

While a 7,542-acre fire is burning in the Los Angeles area, the statement addressed the destruction that the Southern California fire has caused.

“As we watch the headlines coming out of Southern California, strong Santa Ana winds have resulted in a much different result after a fire broke out last night in Sylmar, the northernmost neighborhood of Los Angeles,” the statement read.

The fire burning in Los Angeles has put more than 20,000 homes under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed that one man has died from cardiac arrest.