Climber rescued by ‘Free Solo’ star Alex Honnold after fall on El Capitan

“I had an accident yesterday on El Cap. I’m banged up but gonna be ok thankfully,” she wrote.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KSEE) – Emily Harrington, a top climber, miraculously had only cuts and bruises after falling on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, she announced on her social media.

Harrington was trying to scale a route on the 3,200-foot granite monolith when she fell.

“I’m banged up but gonna be ok thankfully. Not much to say except I took a bad fall and pin balled a bit then somehow hit the rope w my neck,” Harrington posted on Instagram.

She was rescued by several other climbers including Alex Honnold, the first person to climb El Capitan without a safety rope and the subject of the 2018 documentary “Free Solo.”

Harrington said on her Instagram post, “Thanks everyone who sent kind messages and thoughts – feeling so supported and loved.”

Latest News Headlines: