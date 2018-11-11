California

Closer look at Camp Fire devastation in town wiped out by blaze

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 10:35 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 10:49 PM PST

Closer look at Camp Fire devastation in town wiped out by blaze

PARADISE (KRON) - CAL Fire crews combed through the destruction in Paradise Saturday left by the deadly Camp Fire.

We drove through the area and much of what neighborhood was leveled. Emergency crews surveyed the town's hospital and the emergency room looked untouched with equipment still intact.

"We still have an active fire scene," Mike Mohler with CAL Fire said. "Right now firefighters are patrolling, really just working with the public to make sure everyone got out safely." 

But the clinics on the rear of the campus were reduced to rubble. 

Stranded cars lined the roadways, including a scaled ambulance with its doors flung open.

Simple signs of life are now a complicated mess. 

Fast food restaurants and a shopping center were all flattened as flames swept through the area. 

CAL Fires says the devastation stresses the importance of evacuations. 

"Any community, if you're impacted by the smoke, what we've seen in CA over the past decade... you should be concerned and you need to be ready if you're asked to evacuate," Mohler said. "Do so early so please it's really situational awareness for the public." 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App