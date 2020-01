INDIO (CNN) – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020 lineup is announced.

Rage Against the Machine will headline Friday nights, Travis Scott on Saturdays, and Frank Ocean on Sundays during the two-week festival.

Others scheduled to appear include Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi, Flume, and Lana Del Rey.

Coachella takes place in Indio on April 10 through 12 and then again on April 17 through 19.

Pre-sale tickets are first available Monday, Jan. 6 at noon PST.

