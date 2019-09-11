Coast Guard issues safety edict after boat fire

SANTA BARBARA (AP) – The Coast Guard has issued safety recommendations in the wake of a fatal boat fire off the Southern California coast that killed 34 people.

A Coast Guard bulletin says the owners and operators of vessels should immediately reduce potential fire hazards and consider limiting unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and extensive use of power strips and extension cords.

The bulletin also says vessels should review emergency duties with the crew, identify emergency escapes, check all firefighting and lifesaving equipment onboard, and look at the condition of passenger accommodation spaces for “unsafe practices or other hazardous arrangements.”

The Coast Guard is among several agencies investigating the Sept. 2 fire. A cause has yet to be determined.