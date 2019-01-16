College threat may have been ‘suicide by cop'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GLENDORA (AP) - 7:45 p.m.: Authorities say a phone threat that prompted lockdowns at two Southern California colleges may have been an attempted “suicide by cop.”

Glendora police say a 911 caller Tuesday morning said he was on his way to shoot up Citrus College. The college and nearby Azusa Pacific University were locked down for hours as police investigated. At one point, a sheriff’s bomb squad was called in.

The four-hour lockdown at Azusa Pacific ended after police detained a man at Citrus College. Citrus was later declared safe and the lockdown there lifted at about 6 p.m.

Police say a Citrus student, 30-year-old Terrell Bennett of Chico, surrendered peacefully. A police statement says that based on his statements, “suicide-by-cop appears to be a possible motive.”

6:30 p.m.: Citrus College in Glendora has ended a six-and-a-half-hour lockdown spurred by a reported threat.

The college declared a lockdown shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving the threat. Nearby Azusa Pacific University also was locked down.

Details weren’t released but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it was asked to help with a bomb threat.

Citrus College urged students on campus to stay locked in rooms with the lights off.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a man was handcuffed and taken away from the campus, and after a search by police the college declared the lockdown lifted at about 6 p.m.

Azusa Pacific University ended its lockdown shortly after the man was detained.

5 p.m.: Authorities have detained a man at Citrus College in Glendora after a phone threat prompted an hours-long lockdown of the school and nearby Azusa Pacific University.

Police took a man away in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon at Citrus, which remains on lockdown.

Details about the threat haven’t been released.

Citrus locked down the campus shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the wake of the threat. In a tweet, the college urged students on campus to turn off room lights, lock doors and remain quiet until an all-clear was issued.

Azusa Pacific, which is nearby, was locked down later. The school later canceled classes and lifted the lockdown at about 4 p.m.

2:27 p.m.: Campus officials locked down two Southern California college campuses after one received an unspecified threat.

There were no reports of injuries.

Students and others on the campuses of Citrus College in Glendora and nearby Azusa Pacific University in Azusa were told to seek shelter in buildings Tuesday until given an all-clear message.

Glendora police spokeswoman Shawna Celello tells the Los Angeles Times only Citrus College was threatened.

The two-year community college announced the lockdown on its Twitter feed shortly before noon.

Azusa Pacific, a private Christian school located only a few blocks away, followed suit an hour later.

Students and faculty not on campus were told to stay away while police investigate, and local bus service was rerouted.

The colleges are about 25 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

