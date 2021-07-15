Comedian Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite being vaccinated

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Gabriel Iglesias attends the premiere of FX’s “Mayans M.C.” Season 2 at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on August 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Iglesias said he took two separate tests to confirm he contacted the virus.

The San Diego native said he started showing symptoms of COVID-19, including body aches and chills — but added he is feeling good.

The comedian said he has to cancel the remainder of his shows while he isolates himself and works on being completely healthy.

Once he has three negative tests, he said he will be ready to get back to work.

Iglesias said this wasn’t the way he wanted to spend his birthday, which is on Thursday, but said he’s grateful he’s alive.