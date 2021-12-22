Community searching for missing Napa woman

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The search is underway for a Napa woman who has been missing for over a week.

37-year-old Crystal McCarthy of Napa has been missing since December 13th 2021, and a group of concerned friends and community volunteers have come together to search for her.

“Our hope is to find crystal alive, to bring her home,” said Deanna Reaster, a close friend of McCarthy.

The volunteer search effort is focused on the area near the Napa River because McCarthy was last seen on a 7-Eleven store surveillance video near the river.

“If she is out there hopefully we can locate her,” said Napa Police Department Detective Brandt Keown.

Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown is in leading the missing person investigation.

He says police found Crystal McCarthy’s boots and other personal items near the river.

“The boots have been confirmed to have been the boots that crystal was wearing, based on the video from 7-Eleven. That night of her last known location,” said Detective Brandt Keown.

Crystal McCarthy shares an apartment near the Napa River with her boyfriend Andrew Wright.

He reported her missing to the police. He says they had dinner together and later spoke by phone from his job the night she went missing.

“I got home about midnight. When I got home she wasn’t there. I gave her phone a ring. It didn’t answer,” said Andrew Wright.

He says he later found her phone on silent mode in between the couch cushions.

Her friends say she is an upbeat person that displayed no signs of any at-risk behavior.

Wright says she has never been out of touch for any long period of time in the two years that they have been dating

“Nothing like this. Never more than 2 days without her at least contacting somebody,” said Wright.

“At this point we are not considering foul play considering the information that we have,” said Detective Brandt Keown.

However, the search continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Napa police.