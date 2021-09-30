Concerns raise after California evacuation moratorium ends

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Concerns among renters and their advocates across California now that the state’s eviction moratorium is ending.

Owners don’t want to evict and that’s not their business model.

Officials with the California Apartment Association say landlords are not chomping at the bit to evict tenants, though they are pleased the moratorium is ending.

After extending the moratorium several times, the state legislature no longer had the support to do it again. But renters still have protection as long as they apply for rental assistance before the end of March.

During a speech Wednesday the governor referenced California’s COVID-19 rent relief program, applying is simply a matter of going to the state’s housing is key website so far this fund has paid or is about to pay $1.5 billion in rental assistance.

While the state’s eviction moratorium is ending, several cities and counties have their own eviction moratorium. You should check with your local jurisdiction to see if that also applies to you.