Condemned San Quentin inmate found dead

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — A condemned San Quentin State Prison inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday, the California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Foul play is not suspected in Richard Allen Benson’s death. He did not have a cellmate.

The 74-year-old inmate was sentenced to death on April 30, 1987, for four counts of first-degree murder for the 1986 deaths of Laura Camargo and her three children.

His two sentences for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old and of arson of an inhabited structure were stayed pending the carrying out of the death sentence, according to the CDCR.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division will investigate and determine his official cause of death.