Cooler temps bring rain, snow to the Sierra

(KRON) — Snow in May?

A big change in the weather came on Thursday, with multiple rounds of showers and Sierra Snow arriving.

Webcam photo from PG&E captured a shower to the south of Banner Mountain.

The National Weather Service said breezy and much cooler temperatures are expected the next several days.

Light or moderate snow showers are possible all day through early Friday. Scattered mountain showers could continue into Saturday.

NWS is warning of traffic impacts over the passes, and advising travelers to be ready for reduced visibility on Sierra roadways and possible chain controls.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the northern Sierra, with several inches of snow expected to fall in the mountains between 4,500 and 6,000 feet.