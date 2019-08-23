Cops ‘heartbroken’ over ruined doughnuts from stolen Sonoma bakery van

REDDING (KRON) – Police officers in Redding tracked down a stolen doughnut delivery van from Sonoma but were “heartbroken” over what they discovered inside.

According to a Facebook post, the Redding police officer had spotted the empty van in a parking lot and when they opened the doors, that’s when they saw it.

“Over 100 discarded donuts without a home,” the PD posted.

Officers said they were “heartbroken that all these donuts had to be thrown away.”

“Yes, it’s true, we as Officers do have a sweet spot in our hearts for donuts,” the post read. “I mean, who doesn’t love donuts[?]”

The officers also hashtagged the posted with the question, “Who steals a donut truck?”



The van was from Little Maya Bakery in Sonoma.

The owner of the bakery, Pablo Santos, told the Los Angeles Times he was delivering pastries Wednesday morning when he left the van with the keys still in the ignition for a few minutes.

When he got back, the van was gone.

