Coronavirus: California cases, deaths rising more than expected, projections show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus case numbers and deaths in California are going up more than expected, according to the latest projections in a model of the outbreak from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

The Los Angeles Times reports the increased projects are happening in California and a handful of other states, including Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.

Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that the institute’s latest projections suggested the nationwide fatality count would reach 137,000 by Aug. 4.

It stands now at nearly 80,000.

California added 2,244 coronavirus cases and 64 related deaths on Saturday for a total of 66,825 cases and 2,695 deaths.

About 40% of the new cases — 907 — were reported by Los Angeles County, as were 45 of the new deaths, or about 70% of the statewide death toll.

A large increase in case numbers have been reported in San Bernardino and Santa Barbara counties.

In the Bay Area, there are nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with over 340 deaths across the region.

The updated projections come as Californians protest ongoing stay-at-home orders as a violation of their rights.

Most recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state was easing some coronavirus restrictions, with some businesses including clothing stores and bookstores – allowed to reopen as long as they abide by state guidelines.

