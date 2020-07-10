Coronavirus cases surge around California

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A warning from an infectious disease expert as COVID-19 cases rise in the Bay Area.

As some counties scale back on orders, the mayor of Los Angeles says the city could reinstate a stay-at-home mandate if more cases and hospitalizations spike.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong is live has reaction from a local medical expert about how the Bay Aea measures up with the rest of the state.

In downtown Pleasanton on Thursday, people were dining out outside and many were wearing masks.

But Dr. Robert Wachter from UCSF says there’s still more work to be done.

“All of us are going in the wrong direction so clearly we got to scale back what we’ve been doing and be less open than we were but we’re not at the place where we need everybody to stay at home just yet,” Dr. Wachter said.

It’s business as usual in downtown Pleasanton where outdoor dining was allowed last month.

We were there when Gabby Agheli, owner of Baci Bistro and Bar’s first weekend serving customers outside.

A boost in sales since operating takeout only.

“Right now is a good normal, so if we go back there’s going to be a lot of confusion,” Gabby Agheli said. “A mixture of emotional. You know, our whole staff has come back into work so to go back would just make things more complicated.”

Thursday, Napa County scaled back on orders, shutting down indoor services after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Alamda County is the hot spot in the Bay Area but health mandates remain in place, which means outdoor dining is still allowed.

Agheli like many business owners hope there’s no changes.

“We hope not. It was really, really hectic during that time so hopefully everything calms down because we all were struggling,” Agheli said. “It was a very hard time.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city could reinstate a stay at home mandate if the city sees more cases.

We asked Dr. Wachter how the Bay Area measures up with the state.

“It would have to be really bad for that, much worse than we are. California is bad,” he said. “The Bay Area is not quite as bad as the rest of California. California is not quite as bad as Texas or Arizona or Florida.”

Dr. Wachter says while the Bay Area is seeing a lot of capacity in the hospitals — the patients are actually from Southern California.

Latest News Headlines: