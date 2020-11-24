California sees major increase in positivity rates over 2 weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly gave an update at noon on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

He reviewed recent concerning data trends in coronavirus cases statewide. For example, the positivity rate increased by 51% in two weeks.

Dr. Ghaly

Dr. Ghaly said during Monday’s briefing with Gov. Gavin Newsom that he expected more California counties to “move backward” and land in the most restrictive purple tier.

On Tuesday, four counties moved back to purple, but none of the three Bay Area counties still in red were moved.

There are now currently 44 out of 58 counties in the most restrictive tier.

Last week, Newsom issued a limited stay-at-home order and curfew for all those counties in the purple tier in an effort to stem rising coronavirus cases across the state.

In the Bay Area, counties in the purple tier are:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Napa

Santa Clara

Solano

Sonoma

San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties remain in the red tier as of Tuesday morning.