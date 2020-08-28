Coronavirus: Newsom unveils California’s new reopening plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday revealed a new plan to battle the coronavirus pandemic in California.

Newsom said California’s blueprint for a safer economy included the following points:

Statewide

Simple

Slow

Stringent

Under new state criteria, Newsom said there will be a uniform framework that provides 4 tiers, versus the cases divided by counties.

County movement within the tiers will be determined by case rate and test positivity.

Additionally, Newsom said there will be an additional requirement on commitment to health equity, in terms of testing and testing in targeted communities.

Under the color-coded tiers, one’s county determines operations.

There are four colors: purple, red, orange, and yellow.

Purple: Widespread (38 counties)

– More than 7 new cases, more than 8% positivity rate

– 4-7 new cases; 5-8% positive tests

– 1-3.9% new cases; 2-4.9% positive tests

– Less than 1 new case; Less than 2% positive tests

Newsom said this tier system will replace the previous county monitoring list.

Counties that start in higher tiers have met that tier’s criteria for two weeks.

The first weekly assessment will be on Sept. 8.

Under the new system, there will be a 21-mandatory wait time before a county can move into a different tier or color.

That means the county must meet the metrics to be in the next tier for two straight weeks.

Counties can only move one tier at a time, and will be assessed weekly.

Counties can move back tiers if they fail to meet the current tier’s metrics for two straight weeks.

Additionally, there will be an update to the state’s COVID-19 website Friday.

The new website allows users to check if specific businesses are open or closed based on state restrictions.

Keep in mind that local county guidelines may be more stringent than the state’s. County guidelines trump state guidelines

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

