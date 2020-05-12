Coronavirus: Some California families to receive up to $365 per child for emergency food

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Families with students who are eligible for free or reduced school lunches are eligible to receive more funding in EBT benefits.

It’s part of the Pandemic Emergency Benefits Transfer Program (P-EBT), a new program announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new program, eligible families will receive a one-time payment of up to $365 for each child.

Payments will be uploaded onto debit cards that should arrive in mailboxes between May 12 and May 22.

The debit cards can only be used to buy food and are accepted at most grocery stores including Walmart and online on Amazon.

CalFresh recipients whose children receive free or reduced-price meals at school will automatically receive the extra money.

Families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and who do not get CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits can apply for Pandemic EBT benefits online starting on May 22.

All applications must be received by June 30, 2020.

If you apply online and do not receive your P-EBT card, call California’s EBT customer service center at (877) 328-9677.

The number of Californians applying for food assistance has spiked by over 60% after shelter-in-place orders ground the economy to a screeching halt.

Nearly 4 million California children are expected to benefit from the program.

Latest Stories: