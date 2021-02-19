Costco administering COVID vaccinations at some CA locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Costco announced it will soon be administering COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies.

Costco is offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines, mostly Moderna, in California, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Washington.

While the U.S. is prioritizing higher-risk individuals, Costco says eligibility varies by state.

In California, eligible residents in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties will be able to receive the vaccine at Costco.

Costco joins Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies in distributing vaccines.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 vaccine updates page on Costco’s website.