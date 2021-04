ISSAQUAH, Wash. (KRON) – Warehouse chain Costco announced that it will now be offering the COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacies.

The company will have a limited supply of vaccines, typically Moderna, and will be following CDC and state guidelines on who is eligible.

Appointments can be made at Costco’s website.

California recently expanded it eligibility to people 50-years-old and older on April 1, with people aged 16+ expected to be eligible by April 15.