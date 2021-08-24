Could students be required to get COVID-19 vaccine?

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – California state leaders could soon require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, only teachers and staff are required to be vaccinated and only students 12 and older are eligible.

The Alameda County Superintendent of Education says it’s on the minds of county education leaders statewide.

Entities all across America wasted no time Monday, implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements after the FDA granted full use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine.

In California, teachers are already required to receive the vaccine or get weekly tests, but now, many are wondering just how long it will take before the vaccine is mandated for students.

“If I had to look at the way the winds are blowing that there is enough interest and momentum in this for there to be pressure to have this be mandated,” L.K. Monroe said.

L.K. Monroe is the Superintendent of the Alameda County Office of Education and president of the union representing all 58 California county superintendents.

“It’s something that’s definitely coming up with this news, and I think this will begin to get more attention and get more traction,” Monroe said.

Monroe says while it is likely that a mandate will be required, it’s still unknown when it would take effect, or what the requirements would look like.

Right now, children under the age of 12 have not been approved to receive the vaccine.

“I can say the majority of superintendents this is something that has been discussed anecdotally, I can say it would be welcomed, but not all communities would think this would be a good idea,” Monroe said.

Monroe says she is staying in contact with county and state health leaders every week to discuss the possibility.

As COVID-19 cases spike among California students now back in class, she says efforts to limit spread at school, don’t compare to the vaccine that can protect outside of the classroom as well.

“The greater interest in getting on the other side of this pandemic and doing whatever we need to do, to do that availability of vaccine,” Monroe said.

Monroe says there would not be any issues with enforcing the mandate.

Parents would have to show proof of the vaccine, when registering their children for school.

An interesting note on the timeline on when this could happen, she says a lot will depend on the upcoming governor election recall.