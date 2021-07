Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In California, 51.4% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Lassen County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.4% (8,065 fully vaccinated)

— 48.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (3,168 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (26 total deaths)

— 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,138 (5,851 total cases)

— 102.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#49. Tehama County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (18,196 fully vaccinated)

— 45.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (6,892 fully vaccinated)

— 29.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (64 total deaths)

— 39.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,884 (5,782 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#48. Del Norte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (8,047 fully vaccinated)

— 43.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (3,083 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 29 (8 total deaths)

— 82.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,451 (1,516 total cases)

— 42.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#47. Kings County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.9% (44,236 fully vaccinated)

— 43.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (10,184 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (248 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,134 (23,146 total cases)

— 59.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

#46. Merced County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (84,372 fully vaccinated)

— 40.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (20,414 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (483 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,713 (32,526 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

#45. Yuba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (25,670 fully vaccinated)

— 36.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (6,797 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (52 total deaths)

— 59.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,435 (6,636 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#44. Kern County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (307,030 fully vaccinated)

— 33.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (69,179 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (1,413 total deaths)

— 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,394 (111,571 total cases)

— 30.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

#43. Tulare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (159,931 fully vaccinated)

— 33.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (37,736 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (853 total deaths)

— 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,707 (49,915 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

#42. Stanislaus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (190,798 fully vaccinated)

— 32.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (48,210 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (1,080 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,659 (64,204 total cases)

— 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#41. Shasta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (62,349 fully vaccinated)

— 32.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (24,384 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (240 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,040 (12,678 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#40. Madera County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (57,414 fully vaccinated)

— 29.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (16,141 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (248 total deaths)

— 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,661 (16,773 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#39. Glenn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (10,778 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (3,426 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (27 total deaths)

— 41.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,622 (2,448 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#38. San Joaquin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (290,439 fully vaccinated)

— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (74,387 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (1,442 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,858 (75,133 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

#37. Calaveras County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (17,627 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (8,338 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (58 total deaths)

— 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,869 (2,235 total cases)

— 48.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#36. Amador County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (15,286 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (7,188 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (48 total deaths)

— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,517 (3,783 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#35. San Bernardino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (846,533 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (183,774 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (5,183 total deaths)

— 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,844 (301,802 total cases)

— 46.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#34. Butte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (85,979 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (27,427 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (202 total deaths)

— 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,841 (12,802 total cases)

— 38.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#33. Sutter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (39,040 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (10,958 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (114 total deaths)

— 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,126 (9,819 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

#32. Colusa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (8,729 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (2,266 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (18 total deaths)

— 47.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,776 (2,322 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#31. Riverside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (1,002,092 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (262,647 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (4,648 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,267 (303,062 total cases)

— 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#30. Siskiyou County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (17,715 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (7,891 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (40 total deaths)

— 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,659 (2,464 total cases)

— 40.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#29. Fresno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (413,559 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.7% (97,480 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (1,730 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,300 (102,909 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#28. Tuolumne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (23,065 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (11,081 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (72 total deaths)

— 18.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,847 (4,275 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#27. San Diego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (1,414,008 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (287,703 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (3,785 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,537 (284,997 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#26. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (27,367 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (10,407 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (63 total deaths)

— 39.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,776 (3,719 total cases)

— 39.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#25. San Benito County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (28,261 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (5,699 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (63 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,865 (6,196 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#24. San Luis Obispo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (129,521 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (40,704 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (264 total deaths)

— 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,625 (21,588 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#23. Solano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (213,964 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (53,520 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (268 total deaths)

— 62.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,698 (34,461 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#22. Nevada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (47,825 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (18,142 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (75 total deaths)

— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,073 (5,061 total cases)

— 46.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#21. Sacramento County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (745,321 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (176,338 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (1,754 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,129 (110,639 total cases)

— 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#20. El Dorado County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (93,812 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (31,467 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 61 (118 total deaths)

— 62.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,499 (10,604 total cases)

— 41.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#19. Humboldt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (67,222 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (19,273 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 39 (53 total deaths)

— 75.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,469 (4,703 total cases)

— 63.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#18. Monterey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (217,921 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (45,234 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (507 total deaths)

— 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,154 (44,073 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

#17. Placer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (200,712 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (62,758 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (304 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,069 (24,176 total cases)

— 35.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#16. Mendocino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (43,817 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (14,952 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (50 total deaths)

— 64.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,152 (4,469 total cases)

— 45.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#15. Los Angeles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (5,219,224 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (1,027,840 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (24,569 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,562 (1,261,068 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

#14. Santa Barbara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (235,659 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (54,585 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (461 total deaths)

— 36.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,796 (34,808 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#13. Yolo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (117,272 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (24,248 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (213 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,494 (14,320 total cases)

— 31.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#12. Ventura County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (457,816 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (109,176 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (1,040 total deaths)

— 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,712 (82,160 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#11. Imperial County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (98,104 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (18,001 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (745 total deaths)

— 155.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,888 (28,792 total cases)

— 67.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#10. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (1,719,678 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (383,460 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (5,136 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,671 (275,358 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#9. Santa Cruz County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (163,349 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (36,743 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (207 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,985 (16,351 total cases)

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#8. Sonoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (297,525 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (82,426 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (323 total deaths)

— 59.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,382 (31,547 total cases)

— 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#7. Napa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (83,204 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (22,246 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (81 total deaths)

— 63.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,364 (10,143 total cases)

— 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#6. Contra Costa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (719,600 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.9% (163,078 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (823 total deaths)

— 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,270 (72,326 total cases)

— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#5. Alameda County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (1,057,673 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.6% (199,651 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (1,271 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,489 (91,743 total cases)

— 42.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#4. San Mateo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (507,109 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (104,804 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (583 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,633 (43,180 total cases)

— 40.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#3. Santa Clara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (1,301,236 fully vaccinated)

— 31.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.1% (225,536 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (2,098 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,241 (120,313 total cases)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,241 (120,313 total cases)

— 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#2. San Francisco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (599,877 fully vaccinated)

— 32.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (110,472 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (559 total deaths)

— 60.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,279 (37,725 total cases)

— 54.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#1. Marin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (187,316 fully vaccinated)

— 40.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (50,877 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (233 total deaths)

— 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,554 (14,374 total cases)

— 41.3% less cases per 100k residents than California