Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 20 reached 859,067 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 69 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 39% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 19, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Plumas County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 42.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 782 (147 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (10,086 fully vaccinated)

— -20.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#49. Lassen County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 860 (263 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (8,565 fully vaccinated)

— -58.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#48. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,057 (300 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (14,964 fully vaccinated)

— -22.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#47. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 920 (256 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (12,624 fully vaccinated)

— -33.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#46. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,072 (231 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (12,370 fully vaccinated)

— -15.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#45. Mariposa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,087 (187 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (7,409 fully vaccinated)

— -36.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#44. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 82% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 147 (13 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,615 fully vaccinated)

— -39.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#43. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,805 (30,173 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (1,310,978 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% higher vaccination rate than California

#42. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,847 (8,245 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (295,801 fully vaccinated)

— -2.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#41. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,379 (5,984 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (298,175 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#40. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,426 (777 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (27,529 fully vaccinated)

— -25.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#39. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 896 (577 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (33,861 fully vaccinated)

— -22.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#38. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,299 (1,761 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (86,326 fully vaccinated)

— -6.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#37. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,812 (4,950 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (197,857 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than California

#36. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,820 (13,953 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (624,082 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#35. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,001 (398 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (20,181 fully vaccinated)

— -25.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#34. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,754 (15,462 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (718,560 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#33. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,523 (4,311 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (175,876 fully vaccinated)

— -8.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#32. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,458 (48,659 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (2,599,643 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#31. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,966 (16,635 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (584,740 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#30. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,304 (2,876 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (147,827 fully vaccinated)

— -1.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#29. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,734 (55,061 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (2,220,240 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#28. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,561 (4,334 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (133,806 fully vaccinated)

— -28.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#27. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,925 (37,107 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (1,597,276 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#26. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,532 (1,205 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (36,303 fully vaccinated)

— -32.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#25. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,320 (1,145 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (57,278 fully vaccinated)

— -2.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#24. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,564 (2,461 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (80,394 fully vaccinated)

— -24.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#23. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,829 (283,973 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (7,030,073 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#22. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,136 (2,490 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (111,940 fully vaccinated)

— -24.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#21. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 729 (1,312 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (80,755 fully vaccinated)

— -33.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#20. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,892 (46,735 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (1,382,752 fully vaccinated)

— -17.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#19. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (82.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,632 (1,025 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (42,614 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#18. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,065 (45,028 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (1,175,767 fully vaccinated)

— -20.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#17. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,116 (2,152 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (113,808 fully vaccinated)

— -13.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#16. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,245 (1,242 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (61,163 fully vaccinated)

— -9.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#15. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,382 (7,608 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (297,013 fully vaccinated)

— -20.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#14. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,746 (20,137 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (915,722 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#13. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,654 (7,712 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (237,389 fully vaccinated)

— -24.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#12. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,458 (6,525 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (284,585 fully vaccinated)

— -6.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#11. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,133 (2,933 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.3% (220,817 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% higher vaccination rate than California

#10. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,752 (27,195 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (994,612 fully vaccinated)

— -5.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#9. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,496 (13,469 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (454,334 fully vaccinated)

— -25.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#8. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,887 (14,385 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (439,062 fully vaccinated)

— -15.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#7. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,622 (16,207 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (577,507 fully vaccinated)

— -14.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#6. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,724 (8,524 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.5% (373,141 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% higher vaccination rate than California

#5. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (77.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,367 (4,289 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.8% (150,014 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#4. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,358 (5,410 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (255,921 fully vaccinated)

— -5.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#3. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,977 (3,024 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (64,671 fully vaccinated)

— -37.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#2. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,146 (2,956 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (103,919 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#1. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,117 (727 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (26,688 fully vaccinated)

— -39.5% lower vaccination rate than California

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker.